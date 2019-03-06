Gary D. Ebeling, 86, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Muse Norris Inpatient Unit- Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, March 4, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with Reverend John A. Gossman officiating. Burial was in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Gary David Ebeling was born on Dec. 28, 1932, the son of Fred and Evelyn (Thompson) Ebeling, in Mason City. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Mason City in 1950, before attending Mason City Junior College for his Associates of Arts degree. He then earned his Bachelor of Science- Pharmacy degree from the University of Iowa in 1955.

He married Alice M. Fitzgerald on Aug. 7, 1954, and to this union six children were born, Sheree, Lori, Lisa, Sandy, David and Michael.

Gary enlisted in the United States Army in the fall of 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1957. After his time in the service, the family moved to Waterloo. They purchased Mac’s Pharmacy and opened a clinic pharmacy in 1961. In 1970, they sold Mac’s Pharmacy and Clinic and bought a pharmacy in Humboldt, Iowa. Gary started the Sheree’s Hallmark Shop, in Algona, Iowa in 1978, another in Estherville in 1979 and one in Humboldt in 1982. He worked as an Investigator/Inspector for the Controlled Drug Division of the Iowa Board of Pharmacy from 1988-1998.

Gary retired in 1998 and purchased a winter home in Mesa, Az. in 2003. The couple moved back to Clear Lake in 2008 after living in Humboldt for 37 years.

In his free time, Gary enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, fishing, and waterskiing during the summers at Clear Lake, and winter downhill skiing in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Colorado. He was even a member of the National Ski Patrol. He became a licensed pilot in 1977 and enjoyed flying.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Ebeling, Clear Lake; his children, Sheree (Rich) Eischen, Ruthven, Iowa; Lori (Bill) Funk, Algona; Lisa (Chris) Bennett, Mesa, Sandra (Brian Johnson) Ebeling, Maricopa, Az., David Ebeling, Phoenix, Az., and Michael (Moria) Ebeling, Madison, Wis.; his grandchildren, Christopher Cran, Mesa; Katie Phillips, Humboldt; Sarah (Brad) Becker, Burt, Iowa; Emily (Chris) Ludwig, Wesley, Iowa; Brian Funk, Westminster, Colo. and Ingrid Ebeling, Madison, Wis.; his great-grandson, Collin (Katie) Phillips, Humboldt; his siblings, Jane Ebeling, Hudson, Wis., and Tom (Toni) Ebeling, Clear Lake; as well as many other family members and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Evelyn Ebeling; and a brother, Eugene Ebeling.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.