Gary A. Truax, age 85, of Lincoln, Neb., passed away on Feb. 13, 2018.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Condolences may be sent to lincolnnfh.com.

He was born on Jan. 31, 1933, in Geneva, Iowa, to Theodore and Ben (Raysack) Truax. Gary served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1962. he then worked for the Lincoln Fire Department Engine 9 until 1974. Gary worked for the Air National Guard as the fire chief until retiring in 1989.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Becky (Steve) Krueger, of Lincoln; granddaughters, Heather MacArthur, of Richland, Wash., Amanda (John) Lukesh, of Lincoln; grandson, Aaron (Danielle) Krueger, of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Melissa, Cody, Paige, Will, Evie; sister, Joan (Richard) Wipf, of Clear Lake; brothers, Russell Truax, David (Irene) Truex, both of Mason City; step-children, Rollin (Kim) Owens, Kathleen (Floyd) Cornell, Patricia Owens.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat; and his daughter, Kim Janssen.