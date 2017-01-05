Garrett R. Carlson

Garrett Rodney Carlson, 26, of Northwood, Iowa, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at his home from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy surrounded by his family.

A funeral service for Garrett was held on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at the First Lutheran Church, 309 North 9th Street, Northwood, with the Reverend Ed Bard officiating. Burial was in the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood.

Garrett Rodney Carlson was born on July 11, 1990, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Steven Carlson and Linda (Kuhlmann) Link. He was baptized in the Northwood Baptist Church, in Northwood, by the Reverend Robert Luebbert.

In 1997, from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he was able to go to Disney World.

Garrett was a member of the Northwood-Kensett High School chorus, and was fortunate to tour in New York City. He enjoyed going to the top of the Empire State Building. Garrett graduated from Northwood-Kensett High School in 2009. After graduating from high school he went to Seattle, Wash., with a special trip to the Space Needle.

Garrett also loved working at the Opportunity Village, in Clear Lake, doing various jobs for the staff and residents.

Garrett attended the Salvation Army Adult Day Care Health Center, in Mason City, and often rang the bell in the kettle drive at Christmas.

Garrett enjoyed drawing, playing video games, Legos, watching movies, trains, big machinery, he loved music, and looking for new things to experience. He also loved a special vacation in Wyoming at his grandparent’s cabin and going 4-wheeling with his uncle, Vaughn.

He was a member of the Northwood Baptist Church. He was awarded the Golden Heart Award at Opportunity Village, in Clear Lake. It was at Opportunity Village that he met his girlfriend, Nicole Nosbisch.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Linda (Bob) Link, of Northwood; his father, Steven (Denise) Carlson, of Cresco, Iowa; his sisters, Amber (Tim) Ouverson, of Northwood, and Laura Carlson, of Powell, Wyo.; his girlfriend, Nicole Nosbisch, of Clear Lake; grandparents, Rod and Lois Carlson, of Clear Lake; his great-grandmother, Amy Jamtgaard, of Clear Lake; his aunts and uncles, Duane Carlson, of Kensett, Iowa, Bill (Wendy) Carlson, of Mason City, Vaughn Carlson and special friend, Kelli Dorsey, of Kensett, Andy Carlson and special friend, Nichole Arthur, of Hanlontown, Gail Kuhlmann and fiancé, Duwayne Bottleman, of Northwood, Kathy (Dale) Schultz, of Clear Lake, Doug (Fran) Wick, of Bismarck, N.D., and Dennis (Theresa) Jensen, of Elizabethton, Tenn.; cousins, Aaron (Katie) Rush, of Waterloo, Iowa, Jordan Rush, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Gerad Kuhlmann, of Northwood, Colby (Jenna) Carlson, Callie Carlson and special friend, Wade Flattum, Ashley Carlson and friend, Jared Carpenter, of Greene, Iowa, Justin Carlson and friend, Hailey Monson, of Mason City, Rochelle (Cody) Kalvig, of Northwood, Allison Carlson, of Northwood; two special nieces, Trinity and Renae; as well as many other special nieces and nephews, other extended relatives, friends, and many more that contributed to the benefit of his life.

Garrett was preceded in death by his grandparents, LaVon and Joyce Kuhlmann; his uncle, Gary Kuhlmann; and special cousins, Josh Kuhlmann, and Cody Cox.

Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 First Ave. South, Northwood, was in charge of the arrangements.