Gale Goranson

Gale G. Goranson, Sr., 93, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, July 5, 2018, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, July 10, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Inurnment will be in Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868.

Gale was born on Nov. 11, 1924, the son of Henry Nils and Alta Louise (Daniels) Goranson, in Clear Lake. He was united in marriage to Mary Eloise Redding on Nov. 9, 1946, in Albert Lea, Minn. Together they raised five children, David, Kathryn, Patricia, Gale, and Mark.

Gale proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in the South Pacific during WW II. After the war, he settled in Clear Lake and was employed by Sears & Roebuck for many years, retiring in 1982.

Gale was active in the Clear Lake VFW and enjoyed the camaraderie and friendship of his fellow veterans. In retirement, Gale and Mary spent more than 20 winters in the Florida Keys and Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Gale appreciated all water sports and was an avid boater, scuba diver and fisherman.

Gale loved his life partner, Mary, and always wanted to be by her side. The two met at the Surf Ballroom in 1946 when Gale was serving in World War II. Throughout their lives, Gale and Mary spent many a night dancing to the tunes of the Big Bands at the Surf.

Gale dedicated his life to family and friends and will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather. Gale and Mary celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with family on Nov. 9, 2011. Mary passed away on April 29, 2012. Gale’s last days were spent resting quietly surrounded by family and friends.

Gale is survived by his brother, Donald (Anne), Clear Lake; three sons, David (Judy), Lakewood, Colo.; Gale (Maureen), Fort Myers Beach, Fla.; Mark (Eric), Houston, Texas; and two daughters, Kathryn (Gary) Kubik, Pottsboro, Texas and Patricia (Selden) Nelson, South Sioux City, Neb.; eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Gale’s family wishes to thank his caregivers at Rehabilitation Center of Hampton and Kathy and Dick Allbee.

