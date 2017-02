Frances "Fran" Lorraine Tibbits, 94, Clear Lake, died Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Mercy Medical Center of North Iowa, Mason City, Iowa. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 17 at Fertile Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 16 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to Fertile Lutheran Church or Cerro Gordo County 4-H.