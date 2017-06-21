Floyd D. Nielsen, 90, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services were held on Monday, June 19, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Steve Bang officiating. Burial was in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church or to Hospice of North Iowa.

Floyd was born Aug. 30, 1926, the son of Marius and Olga (Christensen) Nielsen, in Franklin County, along with his twin brother, Lloyd. He was united in marriage to Alice Steege on Oct. 16, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, and to this union two children were born, Craig and Nancy.

A graduate of Hanlontown High School, Floyd joined the United States Navy during World War II. Following the war, he began working for Interstate Power, retiring after 40 years.

Floyd’s first love was of his church, where he served on the property board and ushered for many years. He had a passion for fishing and liked to garden as well. He also liked to have fish fries and share his produce with his hearing-impaired friends at the deli. He enjoyed bird watching, feeding squirrels, golfing, traveling, and following the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones.

He will be remembered for his love of his family, children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter, Allie; his “sweetest thing.”

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alice Nielsen, of Clear Lake; son, Craig; two grandchildren, Ryan (Kathryn) Whaley, Dane (Sara) Whaley; a great-granddaughter, Alexandra Whaley; a brother-in-law, Harold Hokel; son-in-law, Mark (Bev) Whaley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Nancy Whaley; sisters, Anna Thielen, twin sisters, Esther Foster and Elsie Armfield; twin brother, Lloyd Nielsen; brother-in-law, Keith Steege; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Hokel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.