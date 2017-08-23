Far’d Salim Shabazz-Blue, 23, of Ventura, passed away Aug. 15, 2017.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Far’d was born Aug. 28, 1993 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of George Blue III and Nichelle Purter.

He moved with his fiancé and her family to Ventura, from Murrieta, Calif. in 2015. He was involved with the opening of Gunny’s Smokehouse, in Ventura, where he was the kitchen manager. He was enrolled and planning on attending N.I.A.C.C. this fall, pursuing a degree in Botany.

Far’d especially enjoyed spending time with his fiancé, his daughter, and his in-laws. He enjoyed spending time on the lake, playing video games, listening to music, and cooking. Throughout his ups and downs, Far’d was working hard to become the wonderful person that we all knew he could be.

He is survived by his parents, George (Natasha) Blue III, Murrieta, Calif. and Nichelle (Doug) Richardson, Girard, Ohio; fiancé, Courtney Groves, Ventura; his daughter, Chloe Shabazz; future in-laws, Bryan and Cathy Groves, Ventura; siblings, Rebekah Blue, Jaleel Blue, Natalia Blue, Josiah Blue, Murrieta, Ahmed Shabazz, El Paso, Texas, Jasmine Blue, Roosevelt, N.Y., Darnelle Charles, Bronx, N.Y., Deyne Richardson, Beaver Falls, Penn., and Maya Richardson, Brooklyn, N.Y.; maternal grandparents, George and Sandra Purter, Jackson’s Gap, Ala.; paternal grandparent, Maggie Green, Wedowee, Ala.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, George H. Blue II.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.