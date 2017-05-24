Evelyn M. Boller, age 82, of rural Goodell, Iowa, died, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at the Goodell United Methodist Church, Goodell. The Reverends Don and Cindy Morrison officiated. Burial was in the Amsterdam Cemetery, east of Goodell.

Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in Evelyn’s name may wish to direct them to Goodell United Methodist Church, to the family, or the donor’s wishes.

Evelyn M. Haupt, the daughter of Alvin and Esther (Larsen) Haupt, was born on a farm in rural Hancock County, Iowa. In her early childhood she attended Kanawha, Iowa, schools. Evelyn then attended Goodell schools, graduating from high school at Goodell in the Class of 1952. During her high school years she played girls basketball on several of Goodell’s very competitive teams. Following high school she attended Flormal Beauty School, in Mason City.

Evelyn was united in marriage to Lawrence (Larry) Boller, on Oct. 10, 1953, at the Goodell United Methodist Church. Their union was blessed with a son, Lonny Boller.

Following their marriage, the couple lived in Mason City for a few years before returning to rural Goodell. They eventually settled on the farm in 1956 where they have resided since. For a number of years, Evelyn owned and operated a beauty shop in their home on the farm.

Evelyn very much enjoyed the solitude of the farm, providing a loving and nurturing home for her husband and life partner of 62 years and their son, Lonny, who she loved dearly. In addition to being a home maker and helping Larry on occasion with some of the tasks of the farm, Evelyn enjoyed the simple pleasures of life spending time with Larry, Lonny and his wife, Kathy, and the grand and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to happenings that included interactions with special friends and outings with Larry for meals and some shopping. A favorite pastime was searching out resale shops and some antiqueing always looking for the next good deal she could make. Evelyn and Larry enjoyed short get-aways to visit their son at Ventura Heights on Clear Lake and of course spending winters in San Juan, Texas for 27 years. Eventually, Evelyn’s declining eyesight made it challenging to not only winter in Texas, but also effected some of her life joys.

Those who had the privilege of crossing in the footsteps of Evelyn’s journey will reflect fondly upon her undying love for others and her always, unselfishly placing the needs and wants of others before those of her own.

Evelyn’s memory will be cherished and continue to burn brightly in the hearts and minds of her husband and life partner, Larry Boller, Goodell; a son, Lonny (Kathy) Boller, Ventura Heights, Ventura; her two grandsons, Cody (Katherine) Boller, and their children, Ryden and Riley, Denver, Colo., and Joshua (Melinda) Boller, and their children, Jacob and Madilyn, all of Clear Lake. Also surviving are numerous other extended family and friends.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Esther; and a grandson, Jacob Boller.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, Iowa, was in charge of arrangements.