Evelyn Downing

Funeral Mass for Evelyn Lucille Downing, 83, of Clear Lake, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Greene, Iowa, with the Rev. Msgr. Walter Brunkan officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Greene.

Visitation will be one hour before services at the church on Friday.

Evelyn Lucille Downing was born May 8, 1934, in rural Greene, Coldwater Township, Iowa, the daughter of Leo Daniel and Anna Marie (Crowe) Downing and died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 at the Oakwood Care Center from congestive heart failure. She received her education in public school and graduated from Greene High School in 1951. Evelyn was employed by Interstate Power Company in Greene and then in Clear Lake for 43 years, retiring in 1994.

Evelyn will be remembered as a loving sister and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She remembered all of their birthdays with a nice card, letter and would offer to take them out to eat to celebrate the day! She loved to visit in person or on the phone and was always generous to everyone.

Aunt Evie loved to shop and go out to eat! Just give her a call and she would be ready to go when you got to her apartment. She was always very considerate to all her many friends and large family. If you needed someone’s address, just call Evie and she would have it for you. She sent out lots of greeting cards and she received many in return.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Clear Lake, and usually went to the Saturday night Mass and then out to eat with a bunch of her friends from church.

She is survived by her sister, Millie Goodenberger, of Coralville, Iowa; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Downing, of Waverly, Iowa; and many special nieces and nephews, including Jan, Nancy, Bob, Rick, Marsha, Eugene, Ellen, Darlene, Mary, Carla, John, Sandy, Joan, Linda, Ann, Mike, Dan, Christy, Tom and Ross and their spouses and families.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Margaret Ritter; three brothers, Eugene, Louis and Daniel Downing; and a special nephew, Denny Ritter.

Memorials may be directed to the Evelyn Downing Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, Greene.