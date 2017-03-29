Evalyne Rosenau

Evalyne Adele Rosenau, age 97, of Waverly, Iowa, died Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Evalyne has been cremated and memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Chapel), in Waverly. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial of cremains will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or charity of choice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Evalyne was born on Dec. 1, 1919, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., the daughter of Herman and Helena (Pagel) Koehler. She was baptized on Jan. 11, 1920 and confirmed April 7, 1935, in the Lutheran faith. Evalyne graduated from Floyd High School in 1940. On Aug. 25, 1940, Evalyne was united in marriage to Emil Rosenau at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.

She worked as a lab technician for quality control at Carnation in Waverly for 17 years, retiring in 1976, to spend time together with her retired husband. After living in Waverly for most of her life, Evalyne moved to Assisted Living in Clear Lake in 2013, to be closer to her family members. The family is grateful that she enjoyed her independence during most of her golden years.

Evalyne enjoyed dancing and fishing in her younger years and later playing bridge, cards, and games with her family and friends, and traveling to see her children and grandchildren. She was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Waverly, and collected layettes for the children in need programs. Evalyne was also an active member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for 50 years. She kept up on politics and current events and liked to have discussions about them. Evalyne loved watching basketball with her favorites being Duke, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Iowa State Cyclones and football with the New England Patriots. She crocheted several afghans for family members and enjoyed collecting dolls, antique dishes and silverware.

Family meant the world to Evalyne and she enjoyed the many times when they were together at the wonderful family meals she prepared. She was always anxious to see and be with everyone she loved so dearly. Evalyne was willing and generous to help all in many ways whether it was baked goods shared with neighbors or giving her time to be spent with friends and family, or to help any family member in need of care, support, and love. Evalyne was devoted in her many roles of wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and her beautiful blue eyes will always be remembered and missed by all.

Those grateful to share in Evalyne’s life include: two children, Sandy Klaudt, of Clear Lake, and Doug (Carol) Rosenau, of Marlboro, Mass.; five grandchildren, Jason (Michelle) Klaudt, of Phoenix, Az., Jeff Klaudt, of Clear Lake, Jodi (Mark) Holck, of Clear Lake, Brendon (Jessica) Rosenau, of Marlboro, and Emily Rosenau, of Marlboro; five great-grandchildren, Chelsey Holck, Macey Holck, Cameron Klaudt, Lillian Rosenau, and Brady Rosenau; and several nieces and nephews.

Those preceding Evalyne in death are Emil (1983); brother, Harry (Dot) Koehler; sisters, Arlene (Reinhardt) Drewelow and Leona (Kenneth/Cap) Schmitt; son-in-law, John Klaudt; and several nieces and nephews.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, is in charge of arrangements.