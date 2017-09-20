Eugene M. Bachman

Eugene “Gene” Merlin Bachman, 84, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, Clear Lake, with Pastor David Peterson officiating. Burial was in Ell Township Cemetery, in Klemme, Iowa.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake United Methodist Church in Clear Lake.

Eugene was born Sept. 27, 1932, the son of Martin and Tillie (Kraus) Bachman, in Klemme. He graduated from Klemme High School in 1950. Following high school, he worked on the family farm prior to being drafted into the United States Army from 1954-1956.

Eugene married Janice Swanson on April 14, 1957, at the United Methodist Church, in Klemme. They later moved to a farm outside of Klemme where a son, Marvin Gene Bachman, was born.

Eugene and Janice farmed and raised livestock until Eugene suffered a brain aneurism followed by a stroke in 1992; forcing him to retire from farming. They moved off the farm and made their home in Clear Lake in 1994 and became members of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church.

Eugene enjoyed playing BINGO, going to the casino, and his afternoon car rides around the countryside with Janice. Eugene also enjoyed seeing his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Janice Bachman, of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Dani (Chad) Goeman, of Clear Lake, Chris Bachman, of Thompson, Iowa, Jameson Bachman, and Chandler Bachman, both of Belmond; great-grandchildren, Libby, Emma, Christian, Jaxon, Quinton, Kanon, Easton; daughter-in-law, Carrie Bachman; several nieces and nephews, and two sisters-in-law.

Gene was preceded in death by a son, Marvin Gene Bachman; parents, Martin and Tillie Bachman; siblings, Raymond, Martin, Alvin, and Edith Bachman; a father-in-law, Leonard Swanson; and a mother-in-law, Irene Yanoski.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.