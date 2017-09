Ernest "Ernie" Hudson, 93, of Mason City, died Monday, August 28, 2017, at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit of Mason City. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, September 1 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 - 7 pm on Thursday, August 31 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel and will continue one hour prior to service time at the chapel on Friday. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of North Iowa.