Elmer W. Pinneke, 63, formerly of Clear Lake and Mason City, passed away after his battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters, 310 E. 2nd St., Wichita, KS 67202 or Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219.

He was born May 9, 1954, to Vern and Betty (Smith) Pinneke, in Charles City, Iowa. Elmer served in the Army during the Vietnam War and retired from the United States Postal Service in 2017. He was a devoted family man that loved playing games.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Elmer is survived by his wife of 37 years, Minerva; children, Carlos (Sarah) Larracilla, Dianna (Josh) White, and William Pinneke; siblings, Verna Michl, Martha (Stuart) Walgren, Lillie (Dennis) Keith, Betty (Robert) Hanes, Roger Pinneke, and Robin Robinson; nieces, Dawn, Leola, and Nikki; nephews, Sid, Isaiah, Rahjee, and Terrance; and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.