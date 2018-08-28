Ella I. Ernst

Ella Ida Ernst, 102, of Mason City, formerly of Clear Lake, died Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center, in Mason City.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Ella was born July 6, 1916, the daughter of Fredrick William and Elizabeth JoHanna (Fricke) Ernst, in Magdeburg, Germany.

Ella graduated from Walter High School, in Chicago, Ill.. She received private laboratory training from Dr. H. Virginia Miller, in Chicago, and St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital, in Mason City. She worked as a laboratory technician for 25 years for Dr. Robert Gross and Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa. She was also a children’s book author.

Ella was a member of First Congregational Church, in Clear Lake. She also belonged to the Progress Club and Study Club.

Ella is survived by two nieces, Anita, (Robert) Koch, of Grayslake, Minn., and Helen Harney, of Des Plaines, Ill.; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Fritz Ernst; and a sister, Irmgard Ernst.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.