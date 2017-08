Elaine Ollenburg, 85, of Ventura died Wed., Aug. 9, 2017 at Westview Care Center in Britt. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, Aug. 11 at St. John's Lutheran Church east of Garner. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Ventura Public Library.