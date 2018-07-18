Elaine Anderson

Elaine Delores Anderson, 91, of Clear Lake, died Monday, July 16, 2018, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 19, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Kent Mechler officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery, in Clear Lake.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to St. Croix Hospice, in Charles City, or Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

Elaine was born on March 30, 1927, the daughter of Fabian and Elsie (Carlson) Hellzen, in Minneapolis, Minn. She married Virgil Anderson on Jan. 19, 1946, at the Brunswick Lutheran Church, in Brunswick, Minn.

Elaine graduated from Grasston High School in Grasston, Minn. She and Virgil moved to Clear Lake in 1956, where they managed the Mileage Truck Stop. She was also the secretary at Zion Lutheran Church prior to being office manager at Anderson Construction.

Elaine was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and stayed active in circles and small groups there. She loved her family and cherished time spent with them. She also enjoyed gardening, baking and visiting with her friends at Good Shepherd.

Elaine is survived by two sons, David (Caroline) Anderson, Eloy, Az. and Jerrold (Sandy) Anderson, Oro Valley, Az.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carl (Margaret) Hellzen, of Litchfield, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Randi Paul Anderson; and siblings, Evelyn, Richard and James Hellzen.

Elaine’s family would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff at Good Shepherd for the care shown to her.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.