Edna M. Howick

Edna Mae Howick, 90, of Ferndale, Wash. died Jan. 17, 2018. Edna had lived in Garner, Iowa, for the past 11 years and moved to Washington six months ago.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Cataldo Funeral Home, in Garner, with the Rev. Paul Evans, of the United Methodist Church officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery, in Garner, followed by a time of food and fellowship at the United Methodist Church.

Edna Mae (Edmundson) Howick was born Sept. 29, 1927, at her grandma Lena’s home, in Ventura, Iowa. Her father, Matthew, operated a general store in Hayfield until he died when Edna was only 12. She then lived with her married sister, Marvyle, until graduation from Hayfield Consolidated School in 1944. Edna moved to Fort Dodge, Iowa, to work at the bottling company where she met and married her husband, Max, in June of 1946. Both their daughter, Karen, and son Allan, were born in Fort Dodge. The family attended the First United Methodist Church. For several years Max and Edna lived on an acreage that was the gathering place for family and friends.

Edna worked at home until the children were in junior high and then became a star salesperson in the hardware and tools department of Sears, in Fort Dodge. Max and Edna purchased a resort in Bemidji, Minn. and moved there in 1976. While they enjoyed the fishing and nature in the north woods they spent the winters as snow birds in LaFeria, Texas. They lived in Minnesota until Max’s death in 2004, while residing in Deerwood, Minn. Edna returned to the Garner area in 2005, until she moved to be closer to her daughter in Ferndale, Wash., in the fall of 2017.

Edna is survived by her children, Karen (Howick) Nesvold and Allan Howick, both of Ferndale; her three grandchildren, Michelle (Nesvold) Evangeline, of Issaquah Wash., Matthew Howick, of Bellevue Neb., Michael Howick, of Omaha, Neb.; and her six great grandchildren, all in Nebraska, Olivia, Harper, Emmitt, Karsen, Nathan and Mick (Michael Jr.). Edna is also survived by her first cousin, Bob Halford, of Clear Lake; and sister-in-law, Lavonne Edmundson, of Deerwood.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Max; her 10 siblings; and her parents, Matthew Edmundson and Vivian (Dingman) Edmundso/Boehnke.

Memorials may be donated in Edna’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.