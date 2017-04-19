Dwight Krukow, 58, of Clear Lake, passed away on April 12, 2017, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, in Hiawatha, Iowa, from a short battle of pancreatic cancer.

According to his wishes, his body will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Dwight was born June 22, 1958, in Mason City, Iowa. He is survived by his daughter, Lacey Olesen Perez of Hampton, Iowa; his two grandchildren; his parents, David and Natalie (Nelson) Weber, of Queen Creek, Az., Carl and Pauline Krukow, of Clear Lake; his two sisters, Teresa (Michael) Tomasulo, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sheila (Joseph) Burnsworth of Mesa, Az.; his aunt, Elly Harmeyer, of Clear Lake; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alton and Gertrude Nelson, Fred and Helen Krukow; his uncle, Aloyce “Bud” Nelson; and his infant brother, David Phillip Weber, Jr.

Dwight had a wonderful smile and enjoyed listening to music. He will truly be missed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy; whose gracious staff and volunteers cared for Dwight during his last days of life. Checks can be made to: Mercy Foundation, 701 10th Street SE, Cedar Rapids, IA, 52403. Please indicate fund preference of “Oldorf Hospice House”.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.