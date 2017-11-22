Douglas James Southwick, 59, of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at his home.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Douglas J. Southwick Memorial Fund.

Doug was born Jan. 28, 1958, the son of William “Bill” Lloyd and Phyllis Ann (Plog) Southwick, in Storm Lake, Iowa. He married Dawn Renee Dwyer on Dec. 30, 1989, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake.

A graduate of Storm Lake High School, Doug continued his education at the University of Iowa where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He had various jobs throughout his life including: national account manager for NCR Corporation and Retail Data Systems, Alexander Batteries, in Mason City, and Kingland Systems, in Clear Lake, prior to starting a family owned business, Southwick Technologies.

Doug was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, and the Clear Lake Yacht Club, where he served as commodore of Hobie Fleet 10. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and also enjoyed sailing, boating and playing tennis. He was a fun-loving, very hardworking man who cherished the time spent with his family.

Doug is survived by his wife, Dawn Southwick, of Clear Lake; three children, Hillary Renee Southwick, of New York, New York; Harrison Fitzgerald Southwick, of West Des Moines; and Halston Southwick, of Iowa City; his mother, Phyllis (Bob Jesse) Southwick, of Storm Lake; two siblings, Jeff (Cheryl) Southwick, of Jupiter, Fla. and Lynn (Tom) Hall, of Monticello, Ind.; mother-in-law, Barbara Dwyer, of Clear Lake; two brothers-in-law, Kim (Sue) Dwyer, of Clear Lake and Kirk (Tracy) Dwyer, of Anchorage, Ak.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and Ella, his faithful black lab; and George and Jeffrey, his two cats.

He was preceded in death by his father; father-in-law, Jerry Dwyer; brother-in-law, Dr. Jeff Dwyer; his grandparents; and his very special maternal grandfather, Ernest “Ernie” Plog.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.