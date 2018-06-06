Dorothy M. Ubbelholde

Dorothy Madeliene Ubbelohde, 92, formerly of Clear Lake, died Monday, May 21, 2018, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, July 1, 2018, at First Congregational Church, 923 Buddy Holly Pl., Clear Lake, with Pastor Harlan Seri officiating.

Family suggests memorial contributions to First Congregational Church in Clear Lake.

Dorothy was born the second daughter of Major and Mrs. Harry A. Jones on Feb. 15, 1926, at Bismarck, N.D. She was educated at five different high schools and graduated from the Chambersburg High School, Chambersburg, Penn. in 1944. She entered Wilson College, an all-girls school, but when the war ended her father retired and the family moved back to the Midwest. She graduated from Moorhead State College, Moorhead, Minn., in 1948, and began teaching in the Elementary School in Santa Paula, Calif.

After four years of teaching in Santa Paula, she drove up the ALCAN Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska, where she taught Remedial Reading at Nordale School in the Fairbanks school system for four years. On Oct. 1, 1954, she married Kenneth H. Ubbelohde, a Boy Scout Executive for the Midnight Sun District of the Alaska Council, Boy Scouts of America. Their two eldest sons were born in the Territory of Alaska, and their third son was born in Tacoma, Wash. Kenneth returned to the active ministry in 1963 and the family moved about when he was called to serve churches in Gary, Ind., Bowling Green, Ohio, and Metlakatla, Alaska. When the boys grew older, Dorothy again taught school. She earned a Master’s Degree in Education at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green.

The family moved to Clear Lake, in 1971. Kenneth was minister of the First Congregationalist Church from 1971 to 1987. Dorothy taught an Adult Basic Education Program at the newly established Handicap Village for four years. Then she taught a Learning Disabled or Multicategorical Classroom at the Clear Lake Junior High School for 11 years.

Dorothy was an active participant in a number of community clubs and organization including, PEO, WA TAN YE, Federated Women’s Club, Progress Club, and Crescent Club. Dorothy served as President in a number of these organizations. She was a Life Member of the National Education Association and the NEA Retired Teachers’ Association. Dorothy was also an avid weaver and a member of the North Iowa Weavers Guild.

In retirement, she became active in the local Retired Teachers Organization. She also volunteered with Hospice of North Iowa and the Handicap Village Store. Dorothy and Ken traveled several times. They visited many countries in Europe. Dorothy traveled once around the world, and then to Australia and New Zealand, and finally to Japan, Philippines and Hawaii. Dorothy and Ken had a condo in Mesa, Az. and would spend the colder months there and the warmer months in Clear Lake.

Dorothy was a member of the First Congregational Church and taught an adult Sunday School class for many years.

Dorothy is survived by three sons, Mark Harry Ubbelohde, of Clear Lake, Kurt Frederick Ubbelohde, of Papillion, Neb, and Kevin Kenneth Ubbelohde, of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren; a sister, Rae Given, of Colorado; a brother-in-law, John Ehmann, of South Bend, Ind.; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Pat and Marjorie; and her husband, Kenneth Ubbelohde.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.