Dorothy M. Hilgendorf, 98, of Charles City, died Thursday, July 19, at Chautauqua Guest Homes.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 30, at 11 a.m., at the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 S. Main St., Charles City, with family and friends visitation one hour prior to the service.

Dorothy Mae Dvorak was born in Cresco, on July 5, 1920. She graduated from Cresco High School in 1937. On June 29, 1942 she was united in marriage to Harvey C. Hilgendorf at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Maple Leaf.

Starting in the early 1950’s, she owned her antique and appraisal business on Gilbert Street making a multitude of friendships state-wide.

She had been a member of the St. John Lutheran Church, Elks and Moose Lodges, Charter member of the Ladies Ducks Unlimited, Charter member of the Cedar Valley Hospital Auxiliary and Gift Shop Coordinator and member of the select Oliverette Tractor Drivers for promotions and entertainment for the Oliver Corporation.

Dorothy’s interests and leisure activities included gourmet cooking and entertaining for family and friends from six to 60, including enviable table presentations as well. Competitive fishing, social golfing, bird watching, and gardening were also her passions. She greatly enjoyed playing bridge and all cards, bingo, puzzles, and other challenging games. Reading was a special past time with The Bible her favorite book for guidance and sharing.

She cherished celebrations and anticipated parades, especially July 4th, for her own pre-birthday event, of course! She dearly loved her town and community with a helping hand to always serve.

Those grateful for having had the privilege of sharing in her life are her two sons, Jim (Judy) Hilgendorf, of Clear Lake, and Bill Hilgendorf, of Zephyr Cove, Nev.; two grandchildren, Darcy (Darian) Hala, of Eden Prairie, Minn. and David Hilgendorf (Taline), of Dripping Springs, Texas; and great-grandson, Hudson Hala, Eden Prairie. She is also survived by her sister, Marjorie (Robert) Gardner; sister-in-law, Mary Kach; and numerous special nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; brother, Maynard Kach; sister, Geraldine Downs; and daughter-in-law, Mary Hilgendorf.

Fullerton- Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Charles City, was in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to the family at, 212 12th Ave. S., Clear Lake, Ia. 50428, if desired.