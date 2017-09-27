Dorothy I. Dietrich

Dorothy Ione Dietrich, 94, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of North Iowa.

Dorothy was born May 12, 1923, the daughter of Charles and Nina (Hudson) Schoepf, in Forest City, Iowa. She married Glen Dietrich on Nov. 4, 1945, in Clear Lake.

Dorothy grew up and attended school in Hanlontown, Iowa, graduating from Hanlontown High School. She was a homemaker most of her life and worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She also was a telephone operator and school bus driver.

Dorothy was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she was a part of the Joy Circle, and was also a member of the neighborhood Busy Bee Club and served on the Pioneer Museum Board. She enjoyed visiting with friends, crocheting, and was known for baking delicious cookies and pies.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Glen Dietrich, of Clear Lake; three daughters, Delores “Dee” (Daniel) Thompson, of Clear Lake, Pamela (Ronald) Killmer of Bondurant, Iowa, and Joyce Ficken, of Nevada, Iowa; six grandchildren, Annette (David) Lee, of Des Moines, Jennifer (Neal) Headlee of Baxter, Iowa, Michael (Jessica) Killmer of Chicago, Ill., Jodie (Mark) Holzmer, of Nevada, Stacey (Luke) Larson, of Nevada, and Kelli (Jon) Alexander, of West Des Moines; and eight great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Lilyan Headlee, Kelsee Holzmer, Levi, Wyatt, Hunter, Jace and Zachary Larson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Louis Sanquist; two brothers, Lowell and Virgil Sanquist; a son-in-law, Butch Ficken; and a great-grandson, Connor Glen Alexander.