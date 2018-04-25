Dorothy Garlock

Dorothy (Phillips) Garlock, 98, a resident of Clear Lake for more than 60 years, the author of sixty-two novels, and one of the greatest grandmothers who ever lived, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 6, 2018, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Ed Bard officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake Public Library.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.