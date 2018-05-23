Dorothy Dudgeon

Dorothy Alice Dudgeon, 87, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit – Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the I.O.O.F. Home or Muse-Norris-Hospice of North Iowa in her name.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, May 3, at the United Methodist Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. David Peterson and Chaplain Dave Byrd of the IOOF home officiating. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Dorothy was born June 24, 1930, in Kanawha, the daughter of Ora and Grace (Olthoff) Hanson. She attended high school, and proudly received her GED at the age of 40. Dorothy married Shirley Ellis Dudgeon on March 2, 1946, at the Wesley United Methodist Church, in Mason City, and to this union five children were born. They lived on the farm in Mason City, and then bought a farm in Clear Lake where they lived for 30 years. She worked as a department manager at Sears and Roebuck for over 30 years, retiring in 1996.

After retirement, Shirley and Dorothy enjoyed spending their winters in Texas where they made many good friends. In Clear Lake they had many friends at the Senior Citizens Center where they went to lunch and periodically delivered Meals on Wheels.

Dorothy was a member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, church circle “Estes”; World Community Kitchen; Host School teaching at Harlington, Texas, where she helped children with reading disabilities; and she also belonged to the “Rural Lakettes” a farm club for wives of farmers.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Michael (Cathy) Dudgeon, Kansas City, Mo., and Patrick Dudgeon, Clear Lake; grandson, Bo Dudgeon, Arlington, Texas; granddaughter, Lisa Bunch, Texas; great-granddaughter, Lydia Kuchenbecker; sister-in-law, Gloria Dudgeon, Britt; and many cousins; and good friend, Merle Hartkopp, Clear Lake.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Shirley, on June 18, 2008; daughters, Lisa Dudgeon, and Linda Dudgeon; and son, Peter Dudgeon.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.