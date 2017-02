Dorothy B. Held, 91 of Ventura, died Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 7 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Ventura. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, February 6 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake. Family suggests memorial contributions to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ventura or to the charity of one's choice.