Dorothy B. Held, 91, of Ventura, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, in Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Ventura, with Pastor Jesse Burns officiating. Burial was in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Ventura, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Dorothy was born March 6, 1925, the daughter of Clarence Bernard and Ida Bertha (Hiller) Bast, in Ventura. She married William Hinrichs on Oct. 1, 1944, at St. John Lutheran church, in Garner. He preceded her in death on July 23, 1975. She later married Norman “Doc” Held on Feb. 28, 1992, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Ventura.

A graduate of Ventura High School, Dorothy was a homemaker all of her life, while selling Avon for over 50 years as well. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Dorcas Society and the Altar Guild.

Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, Scrabble, and completing crossword puzzles. She also liked to scrapbook, write letters to stay in contact with friends and family, and cook her famous dishes and desserts. She loved her family, especially the grandchildren, and cherished her time spent with them.

Dorothy is survived by two children, Gene (Kathy) Hinrichs, of Ventura, and Gayle (Robert) Petersen, of Ringsted, Iowa; two grandchildren, Scott (Teresa Penning) Hinrichs, of Ventura, and Sarah (Doug) Thein, of Ventura; a sister, Delores Ackarman, of Clear Lake; a step-daughter, Shelley (Henry) Szipszky, of Ala.; and two step-grandchildren, Luke and Brianna.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and a stepson, Stan Held.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.