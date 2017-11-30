Doris Luscomb

Doris L. Luscomb, 97, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor David Peterson officiating. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of North Iowa.

Doris was born Jan. 2, 1920, the daughter of Edward Samuel and Clara Luella (Rankin) Latch, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, on their farm. She married Donald Luscomb on Aug. 26, 1938, at her parents’ home north of Clear Lake.

Doris graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1936. She spent most of her life helping on the farm and raising her family, but she also volunteered at Oakwood Care Center for a few years.

Doris was a member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church where she also worked in the office for 12 years, was a 4-H leader, and volunteered at the Opportunity Village General Store. She also was a part of her neighborhood club, Busy Bees, Lake View Club and she was a T.T.T. member. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, socializing with people, knitting afghans, writing poetry and scrapbooking.

Doris is survived by three children, Diane Whelan, of Colorado Springs, Colo., David (Carolyn) Luscomb, of Clear Lake, and Debra (Arnold) Isaacs, of San Clemente, Calif.; six grandchildren, Dawn (Tom) Rush, Dixie (Nigel) Cass, Brett (Jennifer) Luscomb, Jody Luscomb, Andrew (Rachael) Luscomb, and Wesley (Gretchen) Isaacs; and eight great-grandchildren, Justin, Clint, Parker, Taylor, Jace, Ava, Jonathan and Benjamin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two siblings, Robert (Evelyn) Latch and Lois (Wayne) Hollatz.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.