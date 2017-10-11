Donna Oswald, 81, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 4, 2017, at Mill Pond in Ankeny, Iowa, after a courageous journey with Parkinson’s.

A funeral service was held on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 517 SW Des Moines St., Ankeny, Iowa. Burial was at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Donna, the only child of Rose and Iver Peterson, was born April 28, 1936, in Forest City, Iowa. Donna was an active member of the Forest City High School band and band queen’s court. She graduated from Waldorf College and Drake University with degrees in Elementary Education. Donna was a loving and passionate teacher for over 32 years in Lake Mills and Clear Lake.

Donna married the love of her life, Alf Oswald on June 7, 1958. They enjoyed making their home in Clear Lake, Mason City, and Ankeny. Donna loved to dance at The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, travel with family throughout Europe and she especially loved escaping the Iowa winters in Hawaii.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Dr. Kim Oswald, of Ankeny, as well as many nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Donna leaves precious memories as a loving mother, teacher and devoted friend living to serve the Lord through her gentle spirit and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Ministries at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, in Ankeny, Iowa, or the Iowa Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association, Des Moines, Iowa.

