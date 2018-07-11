Donna Flusek

Donna Mae Ruth Flusek, 83, of Garner, formerly of Ventura, died Monday, July 2, 2018, of pancreatic cancer at her daughter’s home in Forest City.

A memorial service was held on July 6, at St. John Lutheran Church, Garner, with Pastor Carl Hedberg officiating. Inurnment was at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the National Foundation for Cancer Research or to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Donna Mae was born May 21, 1935, to Mary and William Benz, of Charles City, where she also attended school. She married Francis (Butch) Flusek on July 20, 1956, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Ventura.

She lived in Ventura where she took pride in raising three children. She loved to cook, bake, and knit. She moved to Garner in 2010, where she volunteered at the Avery Theater and Concord Care Center and was a member at St. John Lutheran Church.

Donna is survived by her three children, Norma Jean (William) Wainwright, of Forest City, William Frank Flusek, of Denver, Colo., and Robert Allen Flusek, of Libby, Mont.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Norma Jean Woods; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann (William) Harrington.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.