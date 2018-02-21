Donna E. Ouverson

Donna Elaine Pitkin Ouverson, 76, of Fertile, Iowa, went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at her home in Fertile.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at Fertile Lutheran Church, 602 W. Washington St., Fertile, with the Rev. David Halverson officiating. Burial was at Brush Point Cemetery, in rural Fertile.

Donna was born on Feb. 2, 1942, the daughter of Sherwood and Marian (Olson) Pitkin, in Mason City. She married Jerry Ouverson, also of Fertile, on Sept. 10, 1961, at the Fertile Lutheran Church, and to this union, five children were born.

A 1959 graduate of Clear Lake High School, Donna also graduated from Hamilton Business College, in Mason City. She worked at Edwards-Brandt and Associates in Mason City before staying at home to raise her family and help on the farm.

Donna battled Multiple Myeloma cancer for almost 17 years, Alzheimer’s dementia for 10 years, eventually developing therapy-induced Acute Myeloid Leukemia about six months prior to her passing. When first diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, the doctors estimated she had only three years to live, but Donna was a fighter, and proved that God still had plans for her.

She was a lifelong member of Fertile Lutheran Church, belonging to the Ladies’ Aid group, and Ladies Circle, often leading Bible studies, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, as well as singing in the church choir. A very kind and compassionate person, she was eager and willing to help her neighbors when in need, and share fellowship, including forming and leading a neighborhood Bible study group for several years, witnessing for Christ. She also belonged to the Fertile Garden Club, as she so enjoyed beautiful gardens and spending time outdoors.

Donna was an avid reader of novels, as well as Guideposts and many other magazines. She also enjoyed Word Search puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, detective/mystery TV shows, flower gardens, bird watching and playing the piano. She loved music, especially gospel and 50’s pop/B-bop, and dearly loved to laugh and have a good time with family and friends. But Donna’s biggest joy in life was caring for her family, raising her children and later spending time with her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her husband, Jerry Ouverson, of Fertile; five children, Jeffrey (Dixie) Ouverson, of Fertile; Jon (Lori) Ouverson, of Clear Lake, Julie Ouverson, of Woodbury, Minn., Jodie (Marc) Pick, of Urbandale, Iowa, and Jamie Ouverson, of Johnston, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Kara, Kaitlyn, Michala, Corrigan, Kjersten, Nolan, Nathan and Colin; two brothers, Sherril (Susan) Pitkin, of Corvallis, Or. and James Pitkin, of Mason City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a granddaughter in infancy, Gabrielle Grace Pick.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Fertile Lutheran Church, Hospice of North Iowa or to a charity of one’s choice.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.