Donald Welty

Donald “Pork Chop” Welty, 89, of Clear Lake, was called home Friday, June 15, 2018 while surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, June 30, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, where a Masonic Service will be said at 3 p.m., followed by military honors conducted by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Upsala Lutheran Church Cemetery, Richwood, Minn.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and will be distributed to various charities.

Don was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Olean, NY., son of Clifford and Evelyn (Tillotson) Welty. He attended grade school in Limestone, NY., and high school in Portville, NY. Don enlisted into the U.S. Navy June 28, 1946, and served on the USS Macon, and was honorably discharged on May 21, 1948. During his military service he received the Victory World War II Medal.

After his discharge, he worked in Detroit, Mich. for Aurora Refinery for 10 years, and then worked for Tennessee Gas and Transmission Company as a pipeline welder and an inspector in Hallock, Minn. In 1971, he went to work for Steiger Tractor Company in Fargo, N.D. Don transferred to Iowa, as a service representative for Steiger and made his home in Clear Lake in 1981. He retired at 80 years of age from Metal Fabricators, in Clear Lake.

Don was united in marriage to Carol in 1974, Detroit Lakes, Minn., and Don gained five children.

He was a member of the Masons Benevolence Lodge No. 145, North Iowa Shrine Club, American Legion Post 0063, and the Eagles Club.

Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley Davidson, reloading ammunition, camping, telling stories, but most of all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle in the parade with the Shriners for the children.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Welty, of Clear Lake; four children, Bruce Johnson-Welty, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., Linda (Jeff) Schlauderaff, of Detroit Lakes, Julie (Terry) Bilky, of Mason City, Shelly (Bill) Sellers, of Clear Lake; son in – law, Roger Schermerhorn, of Detroit Lakes; his beloved yellow lab, Sandy; 18 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tara Schermerhorn; granddaughter, Laura Schermerhorn; father and mother in-law, Art and Hannah Schmidt; brother in-law, Bill Schmidt.

