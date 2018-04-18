Donald L. Tarr, age 91, of Wautoma, Wis., passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, April 13, 2018, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, in King, Wis.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Leikness Funeral Home, in Wautoma, with the Rev. Marcus Cunningham officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Wautoma Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Leikness Funeral Home and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

He was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Clear Lake, the son of Ralph Wesley and Ruth Marie (French) Tarr. He married the former Pamela Ann Adams on Jan. 6, 1968, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Ames, Iowa. She preceded him in death on April 9, 1993.

Don served his country in the United States Army in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. He was employed at Camp Morrison, in Boone, Iowa, before moving to Wautoma in 1968 where he served as manager of Camp Webb for 25 years until his retirement. Don was an avid sports fan and enjoyed camping and collecting model cars. He was a member of St. Mary’s Chapel of St. Peter’s Episcopal Parish, in Wautoma.

He is survived by four children, Diane Judge, Iowa City, Iowa, Kyle Wesley Tarr, Wautoma, Kirsten Lenore Tarr, Milwaukee, Wis., Kory Ward Tarr, Wautoma; two grandchildren, Benjamin Colt Tarr, Santa Cruz, Calif. and Monique Pamela Tarr, Milwaukee; two brothers, William (Patricia) Tarr, Carl Junction, Mo., Keith (Sharon) Tarr, Clear Lake; brother-in-law, Terrill (Helene) Adams, Ames, Iowa; sister-in-law, Linda (Charles) Van Voorhis, Story City, Iowa. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Tarr-Roenfranz; his parents; two sisters, Cindy Lou Spooner and Mary Pat Formanek; four brothers, Robert Tarr, Marvin Tarr, Richard Tarr, and Alan Tarr.

Leikness Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.