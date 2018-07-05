Donald L. Morrison

Donald Lansing Morrison, 96, going on 100, died of natural causes at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, on June 20, 2018.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Saturday, June 23, at the Ridgecrest Koning Center Chapel, Davenport. Following cremation, burial was in the Elm Grove Cemetery, Washington.

He was born June 13, 1922, in the Washington, Iowa County Hospital. He lived happily with his parents, George F. and Cornelia L. Morrison, while attending high school (class of 1940) and junior college in Washington, Iowa (class of 1942).

Don enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and in the Navy V-12 program, studied at St. Ambrose College and Midshipman School at Northwestern University. Commissioned an Ensign, he was assigned to the Amphibious Forces duty on LTC 329 in Eniwetok, Marshall Islands, in the Pacific Theater. He later served on LSTs 224, 711 and 1058, and was awarded the Victory Ribbon, World War II, the American Theater Ribbon, The Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon, and the Japanese Occupation Ribbon. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy in August 1946.

The year 1949 was memorable: Don received a Master’s Degree from the University of Iowa, started his career with General Motors Acceptance Corporation, and married Phyllis Jean Galloway. GMAC assigned him to various cities in Iowa, and for the last 15 years he was the Branch Manager of the Mason City branch, where he was responsible for approving the lines of credit for the General Motors dealers in the upper three tiers of counties in Iowa. Retiring in 1980, Don and Phyllis enjoyed their home in Clear Lake, where they were involved in many community activities in both Clear Lake and Mason City.

For several years Don was also the Treasurer of the Winnebago Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Treasurer of the Clear Lake Fishing Club, Chapter President of SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives), Crime Stoppers of North Iowa, SALT (Seniors and Law Together) and Iowa District Governor of Toastmasters International. He was presented the Warren Coleman Honorary Award in Lions Club, and in 1996 was nominated to the Cerro Gordo County Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame.

In 2008, Don participated in the first Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. He and Phyllis moved to their present home in Ridgecrest Village, in Davenport, in 2009. Don was President of the Ridgecrest Residents Council in 2012. He became chairman of the Wii Games Monthly Bowling Tournament.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ira and Gifford; daughter-in-law, Barbara; and sister-in-law, Eleanor.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; two sons, Bob (Norma), and Richard (Rose); grandsons, Rob, Tom (Makayla), Jimmy (Kelsey), Adam (Tessa), and Spencer; great-grandsons, Hayden, Isaac, Tyler and Noah; spoiled great-granddaughter, Molly Rose; and sister-in-law, Sara Lu Morrison, Washington.

Memorials should be directed to the Ridgecrest Foundation, 4130 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, Iowa 52806.

