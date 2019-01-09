Donald L. Jackson Jr.

Donald LeRoy Jackson Jr. passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.

Don was born on Sept. 26, 1941, to Donald Sr. and Helen (Hauge) Jackson, in Forest City, Iowa and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1960, in Clear Lake.

He married his sweetheart and love of his life, Diane Bonin, in 1963, to this marriage two children were born, Ronda (Jackson) Secory and Corey (Cathy) Jackson. He owned and operated Nichols Body Shop and then became a realtor and owned 1st Northern Realty in Clear Lake. He moved to Mesa, Az. in 2000 where he continued to sell real-estate until his death.

His passion was his family which included, wife, Diane Jackson; daughter, Ronda (Jackson) Secory and her son, Matthew; son, Corey (Cathy) Jackson and their son, Hunter, and daughter, Alexis, all of Mesa; sisters, Karen (Marv) Axman, Sandy Hejlik, Cheryl (Monte) Lekwa, Kristi Jackson; and brother, David Jackson.

Don as proceeded in death by his parents, Donald Sr. and Helen (Hauge) Jackson.