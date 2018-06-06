Dolores J. State

Dolores Jean State went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 29, at Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, Clear Lake, with Pastor Steve Bram officiating. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church.

Dolores was born Dec. 18, 1930, on her grandfather’s farm west of Dows, the first child of Leonard Thomas Foust and Charlotte Amelia (Gragert) Foust. She attended country school for her first three years before graduating from Dows High School in 1948. She was very interested in music. She was involved in band, where she went to many music contests with her E-Flat Alto Saxophone. She also participated in Glee Club and played the piano.

Dolores then attended Iowa Teachers College, at Cedar Falls, for one year. She then worked at Newberry’s Department Store, in Webster City, before working for the Mason City School District as secretary for the superintendent and later in the health office.

In 1953, she became reacquainted with upper classmate Ervin K. State, who had rode the same school bus in previous years. They were married May 2, 1954, at the Dows United Methodist Church and have made their home in Mason City since. After marriage, she elected to stay at home to nurture their children in helping them all to come to know the Lord as their Savior. Dolores accepted Jesus as her Savior at an early age and was a prayer warrior since. Dolores attended Grace Baptist Church, in Mason City, where she served as church secretary. She attended Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church for over 28 years where she served in various capacities.

Dolores was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be missed beyond description.

Dolores is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ervin K. State, of Mason City; four children, Anthony (Pam) State, of Troutdale, Ore., Brenda (Mark) Kasik, of Kansas City, Mo., Steven (Debra) State, of Mooresville, Ind., and David (Suzanne) State, of Des Moines; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Tom) Deja, Jeremy (Shelly), Ben and Chandra (Tyler) Schemmel, Brandon and Bradley (Janelle) State, Michelle Betts, and Michael State; 10 great-grandchildren, Andrea, Emily and Sydney Kent, Braylon and Annalyn State, Connor, Josie and Tyler State, and Owen and Oliver Betts; and a sister, Bue Foust of Windsor, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Vern Elias Foust.

