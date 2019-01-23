Dolores J. Huffman

Dolores Jean Huffman, 81, of Ventura, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 19, at Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Scot McCluskey officiating. Burial was at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Dolores was born May 21, 1937, the daughter of Rudolph Fred and Marie Amelia (Mammon) Froemsdorf, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She married Larry Dean Humphrey on Aug. 12, 1960. He preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 1991. She later married Ronald Huffman on July 22, 2000.

A graduate of Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau, Dolores continued her education by earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree in art and music. She taught art and music for 18 years in North Iowa. Later, she worked at Unisys, in Clear Lake, and became an insurance agent, owning and operating Humphrey Agency for several years.

Dolores was a member of Galilean Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake. She enjoyed traveling; especially going on cruises with Ron.

Dolores is survived by her husband, Ronald Huffman, of Ventura; two children, Dean (Brenda) Humphrey, of Altoona, Iowa and Gene Humphrey, of Ventura; three step-children, Mark (Sami) Huffman, of Newton, Iowa, Richard (Tata) Huffman of Independence, Iowa and Dawn (Steve) Farr, of Fort Dodge, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Joshua, Emily, Erika, Ethan, CJ and JD; and two siblings, Donald (Joy) Froemsdorf, of Knoxville, Tenn. and Delphia Froemsdorf, of Cape Girardeau.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Larry Humphrey.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.