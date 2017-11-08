Dennis Welsh passed away peacefully at North Iowa Hospice on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Mason City, Iowa, at the age of 58.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Clear Lake Christian Church, US-18 West, Clear Lake, with Pastor Drew Rietjens officiating. Burial was in the Belmond Cemetery. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the church address.

Dennis was born Monday, Feb. 16, 1959, in Belmond, Iowa, to Sharon and Larry Welsh. He graduated from Ventura High School in 1977. He was married and divorced to Stacy (Mulso) Moran. He managed restaurants across the country before moving to Clear Lake to become a heating and air conditioning systems designer. He was a faithful servant of the Lord, a church trustee, Bible Study and prayer chain leader. He wanted people to know that no matter the struggle, the Lord is there for you.

Dennis is survived by his son, Ryan Mulso, Minneapolis, Minn.; mother, Sharon Patton, Clear Lake; two brothers, Rick (Joyce) Welsh, St. Benedict, Iowa, and Dave (Joann) Welsh, Leland, Iowa; sister, Valerie Hinton, Clear Lake; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Gordon Morris, Belmond; paternal grandmother, Ruth Welsh, Mason City; and brother-in-law, Randy Hinton, Clear Lake.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, was in charge of arrangements.