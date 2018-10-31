Dennis L. Loux

Dennis Lindsey Loux, 77, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, in Mason City.

Per Denny’s wishes, his body was cremated and a Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, Oct. 28, at the Clear Lake VFW, Clear Lake.

Denny was born Sept. 13, 1941, the son of Lloyd Robert and Shirley Marie (Lindsey) Loux, in Clarion. He married Virginia Fjetland in 1963 at Forest Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Forest City.

Denny graduated from Forest City High School. He began working as a contractor for Peterson Construction, in Forest City, before working in sales for Winnebago Industries for an extended amount of time. He then started JD Construction with his brother-in-law, Jerry Fjetland, and later owned and operated Loux Construction for 40 years; 30 of which was with his son, Dino, until he retired.

Denny was a very laid-back man who would quietly interject his famous one-liners into any conversation. He liked taking day trips and always looking forward to planning his next project, whether it was his own home, or a family member’s. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and also cherished being able to attend their sporting events and school activities.

Most of all, Tootie was Denny’s best friend. They were inseparable, loved spending time together and were always having fun with one another.

Denny is survived by his soulmate of 55 years, Virginia “Tootie” Loux, of Clear Lake; four children, Valerie (John) Burtness, Vonnie (Scott) Amosson, and Dino (Dawn) Loux, all of Clear Lake, and Jeanne (Jerry Hanson) Helling, of Dubuque; 10 grandchildren, Whitney (John) Mixdorf, of Clear Lake, Colby (Lisa) Dye, of Iowa City, Chase (Jordan) Burtness, of Cedar Falls, Cameron Burtness, of Clear Lake, Jade (Jake Branstad) Loux, of Clear Lake, Myah Loux, of Ames, Lisa (Nick) Kies, of Lake View, Cody (April) Wolter, of Dubuque, Rebecca (Tom) Ameche, of Dubuque, and Carter Hanson, of Dubuque; nine great-grandchildren, Kinsey Anderegg, of Clear Lake, Caroline and Cora Mixdorf, of Clear Lake, Marlie Branstad, of Clear Lake, Cale Dye, of Iowa City, Braxton Burtness, of Cedar Falls, Colson and Miranda Kies, of Lake View and baby Wolter expected in 2019; a sister, Diane Netland, of Mesa, Az.; three sisters-in-law, Carmen Fjetland, of Emmetsburg, Roxann Fjetland, of Clear Lake and Cynthia Balvance, of Forest City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers-in-law, Willard Netland, and Collin, Lon and Jerry Fjetland; and his parents-in-law, Clifford and Verl Fjetland.

