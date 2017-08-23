Delores Korth McFabbe

Delores Korth McFadde, age 87, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Fla.

“Dee”, as most family and friends called her, was a true born and raised Norwegian Iowa farm girl. She was born on May 18, 1930, to Alvie and Gladys Iverson on the family farm. She was the oldest of nine children: three brothers, Odell, Marvin and Duane and five sisters, Marilee, Joyce, Martha, Nancy and Judy.

Delores would tell her children how good life was on the farm. Even though it was hard work, she was never heard to complain about growing up there. She had fond memories, especially of her little Lutheran church down the gravel road in Jerico. She said they sat in the front pew every Sunday. Pastor H.M. Tjernagel baptized her and she was confirmed by his son, Nels Tjernagel. She spoke often of her faithful upbringing and credits him for nurturing and developing her faith and love for God. When she couldn’t get to sleep at night, she would imagine herself sitting in church and name the “regulars” according to where they sat!

After she moved to Mason City, Iowa, she met her first husband, Ron Korth. They were both dating someone else and were on a double date. Must have been love at first sight! After marriage, they settled down in Clear Lake, where they resided for many years, and raised five children, Connie, Wally, Cindy, David, Ronald Jon. They had a rich and rewarding life there where Delores was active in clubs and the Zion Lutheran Church.

In 1973, they moved to Winter Park, Fla. At the age of 45, Delores went to nursing school. She worked at Orlando Regional Medical Center and Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital for 20 years as a pediatric nurse. Babies were her specialty. She had a gift of caring and loving for infants. Often the doctors were amazed how well the babies did when in her care. She knew how to calm them and what they needed (sometimes better than the doctors!)

After Ron’s death, Dee moved to Lakeland, Fla., and met Raymond Dean McFadden. She was giddy as a schoolgirl around him. They were married on Aug. 24, 2001 and resided in Lake Worth, Fla. until Dean’s death in April 2016. Dee was not accustomed to the attention he showered her with. If you knew Dean, he loved to sing and would always be serenading her-no matter where they were - grocery store, restaurants. He told her every day how much he loved her and always called her, “My Delores”.

Dee was the “hub” of the family. Her entire life was devoted to taking care of others: her siblings, husbands, children, friends, patients. Her younger siblings loved to stay with the family during the summer in Clear Lake. She was like a second mother to them.

Dee was well-known for her outstanding cooking and baking skills. She used to tell people how she was baking cakes when she was five years old and making meals for the men when it was thrashing time. Her mom would put the oven door down and she would mix up the batter on that. Unforgettable feasts were prepared for each holiday and family gatherings and picnics.

Her memory was very sharp up until the last day, taking her last breaths. She had a passion for reading. Even at 87 years old, Dee devoured books - enjoying nonfiction and true stories were her favorites. But her most treasured book to read was her Bible which she read faithfully every day.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Alvie and Gladys Iverson; first husband, Ronald Korth; second husband, Raymond Dean McFadden; mother and father in-law, Ione and Walter Korth; sister and brother in-law, Joyce and Harlan Halweg; sister, Martha Meyer; brother in-laws, Stan Hoff and Ron Hoffman; sister in-law and brother in-law, Irene and Carroll Korth.

She is survived by her five children, Connie McClaskey; Wally (Elaine) Korth; Cindy (Mike) Bird; David (Kenne) Korth; Ron Korth; seven grandchildren, Meghan and Mitch McClaskey, Kim (Travis) Hergert, Laura (Ryan) Wilcke, Kate and Karen Bird, Erik Korth; and four great-grandchildren, Bayne and Maeve Anderson, Brody and Owen Hergert, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Delores had an extremely strong faith and love for God and looked forward to the day in which she would be with her Savior and loved ones.