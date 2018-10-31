Deanna P. Thilges

Deanna Patrice “Dea” Thilges, 76, of Clear Lake, died Oct. 26, 2018, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Hospice of North Iowa.

Deanna “Dea” was born Dec. 18, 1941, in Mason City, the daughter of Vernell Peter and Alice Marcella (Joynt) Ludwig. She graduated from St. Cecelia’s Academy, Algona, in May, 1959. Following high school, she worked as a telephone operator at Northwestern Bell, in Algona, moving up to a trainer and then supervisor from 1959-1962. Dea married James John Thilges on Nov. 14, 1961, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church, Algona. She and Jim were blessed with three sons.

After their move to Clear Lake, Dea was active as a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, including serving as a religious education instructor from 1968-1978 and director of religious education from 1978-1983. She led Ministry of Praise, participated in Card Club, and was a eucharistic minister. Dea was employed by Directions Research Inc. from 1990-2007, involved in agricultural marketing research as a surveyor, trainer, and ultimately, supervisor. In her free time she loved walking, gardening, and was always fascinated by butterflies. Her family was always important to her, and she was passionate about visiting her children and grandchildren in Kansas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Dea is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim Thilges; three sons, Andrew J. (Leslie) Thilges, Rochester, Minn., Nicholas J. (Laura) Thilges, Manhattan, Kan., and Christopher G. (Tami) Thilges, La Crosse, Wis.; five grandchildren, Brooke, Tyler, Kayla, Emma and Hope Thilges; and two brothers Vern P. (Susan) Ludwig, Boston, Mass., and Steve L. (Barb) Ludwig, St. Cloud, Minn. She will be missed by her many nephews, nieces and friends.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.