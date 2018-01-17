Dean C. Snyder

Dean Charles Snyder, 87, of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Jan. 13, 2018.

This is the day that the Lord has made – Dean’s motto was “No Bad Days” and he truly lived as such.

A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, with the Rev. David Peterson officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake V.F.W. Burial will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery. The family asks that friends join them at the Surf Ballroom to celebrate Dean’s life immediately following the internment. Family suggests memorials to Clear Lake United Methodist Church or St. Croix Hospice in lieu of flowers.

Dean was born on a farm north of Fertile, Iowa, to George and Ida (Hoffman) Snyder on April 29, 1930. He attended school in Clear Lake before enlisting in the United States Navy.

Dean began his work life following the service by helping his mother run a café along Highway 18. Dean started in construction building homes in Oregon with his father-in-law. He was married in 1954 to Joanne Hill, celebrating 63 years of marriage and three wonderful sons, Don, Dale and David. He started a construction company in Clear Lake in 1958. The boys grew up in the business and became partners with their father. Dean Snyder Construction has grown from a few employees to over 200 employees and has become one of the largest construction companies in the state. Dean always loved to go to the job sites and go to the office after retirement. He loved building construction toys, etc. as a hobby.

He was truly a John Wayne fan, and an Iowa and Iowa State fan.

He served on the board of Trustees for eight years at the United Methodist Church where he was a member. Dean was involved for 23 years in the Boy Scout program as cub master and scout leader. He was awarded an honorary Eagle Award on his 80th birthday. He built Pinewood Derby tracks and cooked chili for Troop 30 Chili Soup Suppers. He loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved to attend the girls softball games and was known as “grandpa” to many, and famous for his ‘Bit O Honey’ candy. He enjoyed hunting with his three sons and loved to hear the same stories from his great grandson, Evan.

In 1994, the Snyder Family purchased the Surf Ballroom and restored it to what it is today. Dean was known for his saying, “if she liked to fish I would have bought her a fishing pole, but she liked to dance, so I bought the Surf.”

Dean received the Warren Coleman Award from the Lions Club, Citizen of the Year Award presented by the Rotary Club, and the family was Grand Marshall in the 4th of July parade.

Dean is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joanne Snyder, Clear Lake; three sons, Don (Jane) Snyder, Ames, Iowa, Dale (Kathy) Snyder, Clear Lake, and David (Vickie) Snyder, Clear Lake; 10 grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Butcher, Ankeny, Iowa, Andrew (Desirae) Snyder, Ankeny, Alexis Snyder, Clear Lake, Andrea Carney, Clear Lake, Chelsy (Erick) Anderson, Clear Lake, Tiana (Chris) Culler, Clear Lake, Alece (Tim) Hall, Elmhurst, Ill., Aria (Tyler) Behne, Mason City, Iowa, Jace Snyder, Clear Lake, and Annie Snyder, Des Moines, Iowa; 14 great-grandchildren, Ethan Butcher, Evan Snyder, James Culler, Levi Culler, Hudson Carney, Finn Carney, Laken Carney, William Pritchard, Kathryn Pritchard, Claire Anderson, Evie Anderson, Baby Anderson due in April, Brayson Behne and Charlotte Hall; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Dale.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.