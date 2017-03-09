David Wilkie, Jr.

David Lusk Wilkie, Jr., 89 of Ventura, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at his home.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Pastor Randy Vaage officiating. Burial was in Ames Municipal Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Opportunity Village in Clear Lake.

David was born Sept. 8, 1927, the son of David “Luck”, Sr. and Gladys (Enabnit) Wilkie, in Mason City. He married Opal Evelyn Ballard in September 1955, in Ames. She preceded him in death on Oct. 31, 1986.

A graduate of Kanawha High School, David served his country in the United States Navy. After returning home, he worked for General Filter in Ames before going to work for his parents at Wilkie Grocery Store in Kanawha. He and his family then moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., where he managed a 7-Eleven Convenience Store for two years. They later moved back to Iowa where he and Opal owned and operated Dave’s Corner Store in Badger, Iowa, retiring in the early 1980’s.

David was a member of the American Legion, Severson Post 77, in Kanawha. He enjoyed reading, watching Westerns, and later in life, traveling with his special friend, Sally Pritchard.

David is survived by Sally Pritchard, of Shoreview, Minn., and her extended family; a daughter, Nan (Dan) Peterson, of Ventura; three grandchildren, Seth (Evie) Peterson, of Nevada, Iowa, Alicia (Justin) Anderson, of Ventura, and Tyler (Beka) Peterson, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tara and Titus Hall, and Athan Peterson; two sisters, Rose Hall, of Dubuque, Iowa, and Delores Alderson, of Idaho Falls, Id.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.