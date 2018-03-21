David Rickard

David Riley Rickard died Feb. 28, 2018, at his home in Clear Lake.

David was born Oct. 5, 1963, in Mason City, Iowa, to Riley and Ann (Casey) Rickard. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviours Lutheran Church, in Mason City. David attended schools in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School in 1982. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. and served until he was honorable discharged. He returned home and enrolled at Hamilton Business College. While there he met his future wife, Julia Stealy. They were married Oct. 15, 1988, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake.

In 1991, their son, Jacob Matthew, was born.

They moved to Ames, Iowa, so David could attend Iowa State University. He was a member of the Iowa National Guard. In October of 2004, they returned to Clear Lake. David worked at various jobs, the latest was with Lutheran Services of Iowa. He enjoyed being an advocate of children.

Fishing was his very favorite hobby. He liked hunting and also doing projects on their home.

David is survived by his wife, Julia (Stealy), Clear Lake; son, Jacob, Belmond, Iowa; his father, Riley Rickard; and brother, Daniel Rickard, both of Mason City. Also, his mother-in-law, Lou Stealy, Clear Lake; brothers and sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents; his mother, Ann Rickard; and aunts and uncles.

Per David’s request, he was cremated and no services were held.