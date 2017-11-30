Darrold W. Mohr, 87, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Blue Earth, Minn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Mark Lavrenz officiating and military honors provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868. Following a luncheon, burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, in Algona, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Darrold was born on Nov. 23, 1930, the son of Herbert and Bertha (Mangold) Mohr in Linn Grove, Iowa. He married Joyce Geilenfeld on July 1, 1955, in Burt, Iowa.

A graduate of Ayrshire High School, Darrold attended Buena Vista University before joining the United States Army and serving during the Korean Conflict. He later attended the State College of Iowa, in Cedar Falls, where he earned a master’s degree in education. He held teaching positions in Ringsted, Estherville, Fort Dodge and Humboldt. He was a principal in Jefferson before returning to teaching in Ventura, retiring in 1993. He was also the bookkeeper at The Harbourage, in Clear Lake, for many years.

Darrold was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in Mason City, and the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868. He enjoyed going to the Backyard Deli, in Clear Lake, for coffee. He was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Iowa Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.

Darrold is survived by two siblings, Dolores (Norman) Laue, of Paulina, Iowa, and Harley (Ruby) Mohr, of Hutchinson, Minn.; a brother-in-law, Allen (Joan) Geilenfeld, of Clear Lake; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Geilenfeld, of Mason City; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sisters, Marilyn (Bob) Bowman and Ruth (Bud) Goodchild; a brother-in-law, Eugene Geilenfeld; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Mohr.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.