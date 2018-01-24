Darrel L. Bunge

Darrel Lee Bunge, 77, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at his home.

Per Darrel’s wishes, his body has been cremated, and a private graveside inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City, Iowa, at a later date.

Darrel was born on May 25, 1940, the son of Elwood and Charlene (Starr) Bunge, in Clarence, Iowa. He married Marcia Thurtle on May 25, 1968, at the Little Brown Church, in Nashua, Iowa.

A graduate of Clarence High School, Darrel attended Iowa State Teachers College, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where he also was a pitcher on the baseball team. He later pitched in the Boston Red Sox organization before moving back to Iowa to teach school in Klemme and Wilton, Iowa, while also coaching all sports. After retiring from teaching he took over the family farm in Massillon, Iowa. He and Marcia moved to Clear Lake in December 1998, where he worked for Woodford Wheeler Lumber Company.

Darrel was a United States Army veteran and was stationed at Ft. Sill, in Oklahoma. He enjoyed farming and all sports, especially baseball and playing golf. He was a Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Darrel is survived by his wife, Marcia Bunge, of Clear Lake; three children, Michael Bunge, of Mason City, Mark (Cheryl) Thada, of Owatonna, Minn. and Dawn (Steve) Dieken, of Clear Lake; six grandchildren, Paige (David) DeLacy, Kylea (Patrick) Draayer, Vaughn Thada, Derek Thada, Davis Dieken, and Grant Dieken; five great-grandchildren, Braylin and Kellen Dieken-Keahey, Calvin, William and Gabriel Draayer; two brothers, Terry (Carole) Bunge, of Westminister, Colo. and their children, Jamie (Jim) Mason and Jason (Carla) Bunge, and Ron Bunge, of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.