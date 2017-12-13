Darcy A. Somervill

Darcy Ann Somervill, age 62, resident of Orange Beach, Ala., passed away Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, from 10 a.m. until noon at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Foley, Ala.Graveside services will be held Friday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens of Fairhope, in Fairhope, Ala.

Darcy loved her two Shih Tzu dogs, gardening, and traveling.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, John W. Somervill of Orange Beach; son, Charles William (Morgana) Somervill, of Ashville, N.C.; daughter, Laura (Griff) Ocker, of Portland, Ore.; sisters, Carrie Rocke Clausen, of Davis, Calif., Chris Hankenson, of De Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Jenica Ocker, Shaedon Ocker, Rylee Somervill; other relatives and friends.

Donations can be made to ASPCA, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.