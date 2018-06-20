Darcie Nettifee Vasquez

Darcie Raye Nettifee-Vasquez died Friday, June 8, 2018, after being in a traffic accident in southern Kansas.

Her body was creamated in Kansas and remains will be returned home for “A Celebration of Life,” which will be held for all friends and relatives on Saturday, June 23, starting at 11 a.m., in the Washington Charlie Brown, 700 North Washington, Mason City. Any memorial contributions can be sent to 709 North 13th Street, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Darcie was born Aug. 22, 1986, the daughter of Dennis Nettifee and Diana Pike Padilla, in Mason City. Darcie grew up in the Mason City Community School District and attended high school in Clear Lake. She recieved an Associates Degree from Iowa Lakes Community College, Emmetsburg, in 2008.

In employment, Darcie worked in telephone sales and learned business and sales while continually gaining skills until deciding to start a business of her own. Darcie became a successful entrepreneur and created “Acres Plus,” an agricultural equipment sales catalog that was distributed throughout the midwest.

Darcie’s life revolved around her five children and their activities, from basketball to dance lessons or band concerts. Darcie’s strong will, fearlessness, and independent attitude will be deeply missed by the many that touched her life and entered her heart.

Darcie leaves her five precious children, Angel Jose, 15, Adan Jose, 12, Alena Jose, 10, Amira Vasquez, 4, and Ariela Vasquez, 18 months. Also surviving is her husband, Edy Vasquez, Clear Lake; her father, Dennis Nettifee, Clear Lake; mother, Diana Padilla and husband, Guero, Clear Lake; two brothers, Denver Nettifee, Loogootee, Ind., and Drew Nettifee, Blue Lake, Calif.; aunts and uncles, Lois and Allen Awe, Deb Pike, Jim and Cindy Pike, Karen Nettifee and Diann Nettifee; and many cousins.