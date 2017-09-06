Daniel D. Anderson, Sr., of Clear Lake and Apache Junction, Az. passed away on Feb. 20, 2017, in Apache Junction.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept 10, at the VFW in Clear Lake, from 1-4 p.m.

Dan was born on Oct. 2, 1931, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Ernest and Elsie (Statzer) Anderson. He attended school in Mason City. He joined the Army and fought in the Korean War, where he was honorably discharged in 1952. Going fast was in the blood of the younger Anderson boys. Dan and his brother, Bub, used to race cars all across the North Iowa area. This passion has dwindled to the next generation where it continues today.

He met Joanne Burgess and they were married on Aug. 15, 1953, in Glenville, Minn. To this union they had six children. Dan worked most of his life for the city of Mason City as a mechanic. In the mid-1960s he had a part-time business called A&W Cycles that sold Suzuki motorcycles, Moto guzzi’s, Brut cycles, and Snow Jet snowmobiles, along with parts and service work. Dan was an avid ham radio operator and he would spend many evenings talking around the world to other people. He was on many different organizations throughout his life that dealt with ham and CB radios and a variety of motorcycle clubs. In his earlier years you could find Dan and Joanne out touring on one of their motorcycles, traveling across the United States.

After retiring from Mason City he drove for the local Mason City car dealers, getting cars from the auction house for dealer trades. For 24 years Dan and Joanne wintered in Arizona. After Joanne’s death Dan continued to spend his winters in Arizona, along with his pet companion, “Baby.” Summertimes in Iowa he made his daily drive to Mason City to spend time with his friends at the Community Kitchen, or you may have also seen him riding his bright yellow three-wheeler motorcycle around the North Iowa area. Dan enjoyed spending time with family and friends and tinkering on small engines and motorcycles.

Dan is survived by his children: Andy, of Kingman, Az, John, of Phoenix, Az., Dan Jr., (Kathleen), of Swaledale, Iowa, and Doug, (LuAnn), of Mason City, Iowa. Grandchildren: Christie (John) and Heidi, Travis (Karitta), Krista and Andrea, Elizabeth (John) and Erika (Matthew), and Jason (Erika); and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald “Bub” and Kenneth (Ruth); and sisters, Barbara (John) and Norma; along with many nieces and nephews.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joanne in May 2011; daughters, Danette and April; grandson, Bradley; his siblings, Harold “Andy”, Jim, and Doris.