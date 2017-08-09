Dale E. Entner

Dale Eugene Entner, 81, Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, Mason City, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.

Dale was born July 23, 1936, in Mason City, the son of Carl and Francis “Frannie” (Stauffacker) Entner. Dale graduated from Mason City High School and attended Mason City Junior College where he met his future wife. Dale married Phyllis Gourley and to this marriage three sons were born.

Dale enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Following his service, Dale and Phyllis moved to Ft. Madison, Iowa, where Dale worked for the Iowa Conservation Commission (DNR). Wanting to return to North Iowa, Dale bought Sunset Bay Marina in the mid 70’s and was still working it with his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Sue. Running the marina wasn’t just a job to Dale. He loved being active and spent many hours on his barge moving boat lifts on the dock at Sunset Bay and other docks on Clear Lake.

Dale had many passions in life, mostly all outdoors. They included racing cars, classic cars, hunting and fishing. Dale spread his car racing love not only to his son, Tim, but onto his grandson, Aidan, who now has his trophies for safe keeping. Dale’s love of nature and the outdoors has been captured by his granddaughter, Sadie. You could always see Dale smiling while driving in his truck and nodding to his friends while he listened to talk radio.

Dale was a member of the Elk’s Lodge and Clear Lake Evening Lions, holding many local and state offices, and the CLASS Car Club.

Dale is survived by three sons, Tim (Sue) Entner, of Clear Lake, Mark Entner, of Mason City, and Jeff (Jennifer) Entner, of San Diego, Calif.; five grandchildren, Mike (Jessica) Entner, Alexis Entner, Christopher Entner, Raelynne, and Vanessa; four great grandchildren; and one sister, Arlene Meyer, of Wisconsin.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Dorothy Kline.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.