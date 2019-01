Cora June Schmidt (85), of Garner and formerly of North Branch, Minn., passed peacefully in her sleep at 12:30 p.m. on New Years Day, Jan. 1, 2019, to her eternal home with Jesus, her precious Lord and Savior.

Her funeral was held at the Kost Evangelical Free Church, in North Branch, on Friday, Jan. 4, with a burial in Kost Evangelical Free Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were made through Boman Funeral Home, Webster City.